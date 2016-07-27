BRIEF-JCP says it has nominated John Morlock, James Pappas and Joshua Schechter, for election to Fiesta restaurant's board
* Jcp announces dissident slate for election at fiesta restaurant group's upcoming annual meeting
July 27 On Assignment Inc :
* Sees q3 revenues of $618.0 million to $628.0 million
* Sees q3 adjusted earnings per share of $0.83 to $0.86
* On Assignment reports results for second quarter of 2016
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.48
* Q2 revenue $608.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $600 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 earnings per share of $0.53 to $0.56
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $624.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jcp announces dissident slate for election at fiesta restaurant group's upcoming annual meeting
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc CEO Lloyd Blankfein told employees that President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries was not a policy the bank endorsed, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Mastercard foundation reports sale of 205,035 shares of mastercard inc's class a common stock between Jan 25-27 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jNgzhm) Further company coverage: