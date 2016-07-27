BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
July 27 Unifi Inc
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.56
* Unifi announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 sales $163.9 million versus $175 million
* For fiscal 2017, company anticipates revenue growth in low single digit percentage range, assuming raw material prices are unchanged
* Estimated capital expenditures of approximately $40 million for 2017
* Expect some gross margin pressure in 2017 related to initial start-up costs for bottle processing operation and recycling center expansion
* Anticipate that financial benefits of bottle processing operation and recycling center expansion will be realized in fiscal 2018 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Has approached DHT Holdings with a non-binding proposal for a possible business combination where Frontline would acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of DHT in a stock-for-stock transaction at a ratio of 0.725 frontline shares for each DHT share
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.