July 27 Qualcomm Inc, Lear Corp :

* Lear will be including Qualcomm Halo WEVC technology in its product portfolio

* Qualcomm and Lear Corp sign commercial wireless electric vehicle charging license agreement

* Has granted Lear a royalty bearing license to develop, make and supply WEVC systems based on Qualcomm Halo technology