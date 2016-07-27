BRIEF-H.B. Fuller company acquires Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives
* Says H.B. Fuller expects transaction to be modestly accretive to earnings in first year
July 27 Southern Co :
* Kilowatt-Hour sales to retail customers in southern company's four-state service area decreased 1.6 percent in Q2 of 2016
* Southern company reports second quarter earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.68
* Q2 revenue $4.45 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.47 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total energy sales to southern company's customers, including wholesale sales, decreased 0.6 percent in q2 of 2016
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share 77 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid enter into amendment and extension to merger agreement
* Tronc Inc reports updated 2016 full year guidance and announces 2017 full year guidance