July 27 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc

* Says Selinexor has received orphan drug designation from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treatment of soft tissue sarcoma

* Karyopharm announces phase 1B Selinexor Sarcoma data published in journal of clinical oncology

* Says topline data from phase 2 portion Of seal study are expected in mid 2017