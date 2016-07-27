BRIEF-H.B. Fuller company acquires Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives
* Says H.B. Fuller expects transaction to be modestly accretive to earnings in first year
July 27 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc
* Says Selinexor has received orphan drug designation from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treatment of soft tissue sarcoma
* Karyopharm announces phase 1B Selinexor Sarcoma data published in journal of clinical oncology
* Says topline data from phase 2 portion Of seal study are expected in mid 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid enter into amendment and extension to merger agreement
* Tronc Inc reports updated 2016 full year guidance and announces 2017 full year guidance