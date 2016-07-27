BRIEF-H.B. Fuller company acquires Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives
* Says H.B. Fuller expects transaction to be modestly accretive to earnings in first year
July 27 Firstservice Corp
* Firstservice reports strong second quarter results
* Q2 revenue $385.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $382.2 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.52
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.35 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says H.B. Fuller expects transaction to be modestly accretive to earnings in first year
* Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid enter into amendment and extension to merger agreement
* Tronc Inc reports updated 2016 full year guidance and announces 2017 full year guidance