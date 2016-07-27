BRIEF-H.B. Fuller company acquires Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives
* Says H.B. Fuller expects transaction to be modestly accretive to earnings in first year
July 27 Dynex Capital Inc:
* Dynex Capital Inc reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 non-GAAP core operating earnings per share $0.21
* Q2 earnings per share $0.35
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly book value per common share of $7.69 at june 30, 2016, an increase of $0.15, or 2%, from march 31, 2016
* Qtrly net interest income $16.7 million versus $19 million
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.21per share
* Dynex Capital Inc qtrly net interest income $16.7 million versus $19.0 million
* Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid enter into amendment and extension to merger agreement
* Tronc Inc reports updated 2016 full year guidance and announces 2017 full year guidance