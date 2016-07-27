BRIEF-H.B. Fuller company acquires Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives
* Says H.B. Fuller expects transaction to be modestly accretive to earnings in first year
July 27 Americas Silver Corp
* Q2 consolidated silver production was about 556,000 silver ounces, down 16 pct from last year
* Provides second quarter operating results and corporate update
* Guidance for 2016 remains unchanged at 2.5 - 3.0 million ounces in silver production & 5.0 - 5.6 million ounces in silver equivalent production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says H.B. Fuller expects transaction to be modestly accretive to earnings in first year
* Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid enter into amendment and extension to merger agreement
* Tronc Inc reports updated 2016 full year guidance and announces 2017 full year guidance