July 27 Vca Inc

* Sees FY 2016 revenue in range of $2.52 billion to $2.54 billion

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $2.57 to $2.67

* Sees 2016 non-gaap diluted earnings per common share from $2.87 to $2.97

* Reports second quarter 2016 results and revises financial guidance for 2016

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.87

* Q2 earnings per share $0.78

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $653.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $637.2 million

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.87, revenue view $2.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: