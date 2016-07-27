BRIEF-JCP says it has nominated John Morlock, James Pappas and Joshua Schechter, for election to Fiesta restaurant's board
* Jcp announces dissident slate for election at fiesta restaurant group's upcoming annual meeting
July 27 Valley National Bancorp :
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income of $151.5 million for three months ended June 30, 2016 increased $3.3 million as compared to q1 of 2016
* Net interest margin on tax equivalent basis of 3.14 percent for q2 of 2016 increased 6 basis points from q1 of 2016
* Valley national bancorp reports a 16 percent increase in second quarter net income, solid loan growth and asset quality Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc CEO Lloyd Blankfein told employees that President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries was not a policy the bank endorsed, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Mastercard foundation reports sale of 205,035 shares of mastercard inc's class a common stock between Jan 25-27 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jNgzhm) Further company coverage: