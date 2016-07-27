BRIEF-JCP says it has nominated John Morlock, James Pappas and Joshua Schechter, for election to Fiesta restaurant's board
* Jcp announces dissident slate for election at fiesta restaurant group's upcoming annual meeting
July 27 Norfolk Southern Corp :
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly Coal Revenues Were $339 Mln, 25 Percent Lower Compared With previous year
* Qtrly railway operating revenues were $2.5 billion, down 10 percent compared with second-quarter 2015
* On track to achieve productivity savings of at least $200 million for 2016
* Qtrly operating ratio improved to 68.6 percent, reflecting an 11 percent reduction in operating expenses
* Qtrly railway operating revenues were down 10 percent compared with q2 2015 due to reduced volumes and lower fuel surcharge revenues
* Norfolk Southern Corp qtrly merchandise revenues were $1.6 billion, 3 percent lower than same period last year
* Qtrly coal revenues were $339 million, 25 percent lower compared with second-quarter 2015
* Q2 revenue view $2.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc CEO Lloyd Blankfein told employees that President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries was not a policy the bank endorsed, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Mastercard foundation reports sale of 205,035 shares of mastercard inc's class a common stock between Jan 25-27 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jNgzhm) Further company coverage: