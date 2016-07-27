July 27 Norfolk Southern Corp :

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On track to achieve productivity savings of at least $200 million for 2016

* Qtrly operating ratio improved to 68.6 percent, reflecting an 11 percent reduction in operating expenses

* Qtrly railway operating revenues were down 10 percent compared with q2 2015 due to reduced volumes and lower fuel surcharge revenues

* Norfolk Southern Corp qtrly merchandise revenues were $1.6 billion, 3 percent lower than same period last year

* Qtrly coal revenues were $339 million, 25 percent lower compared with second-quarter 2015

* Q2 revenue view $2.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S