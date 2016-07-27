BRIEF-JCP says it has nominated John Morlock, James Pappas and Joshua Schechter, for election to Fiesta restaurant's board
* Jcp announces dissident slate for election at fiesta restaurant group's upcoming annual meeting
July 27 AVX Corp
* AVX Corporation announces preliminary first quarter results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19 excluding items
* Q1 sales $314.8 million versus $300.5 million
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 hurt by intellectual property related costs and recent strengthening of japanese yen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc CEO Lloyd Blankfein told employees that President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries was not a policy the bank endorsed, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Mastercard foundation reports sale of 205,035 shares of mastercard inc's class a common stock between Jan 25-27 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jNgzhm) Further company coverage: