* Boston Scientific announces acquisition of Cosman Medical

* Specific terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Sees Cosman Medical team and products will become part of Boston Scientific neuromodulation business

* Expects net impact of this transaction on adjusted earnings per share to be break-even in 2016

* Expects net impact of deal on adjusted earnings per share to be accretive after 2016 and more dilutive on a GAAP basis