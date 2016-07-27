BRIEF-Office Depot incoming ceo Smith Will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
* Office Depot Inc - incoming ceo smith will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
July 27 Boston Scientific Corp
* Boston Scientific announces acquisition of Cosman Medical
* Specific terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Sees Cosman Medical team and products will become part of Boston Scientific neuromodulation business
* Expects net impact of this transaction on adjusted earnings per share to be break-even in 2016
* Expects net impact of deal on adjusted earnings per share to be accretive after 2016 and more dilutive on a GAAP basis
* Durect corporation announces update on dur-928 development program
* Diluted earnings per share for 2016 are expected to be between $1.13 and $1.21