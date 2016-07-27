BRIEF-Office Depot incoming ceo Smith Will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
* Office Depot Inc - incoming ceo smith will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
July 27 Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Qtrly Net
* Cullen/Frost reports second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.11
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In Q2, Cullen/Frost increased its cash dividend to $.54 per common share
* For Q2 of 2016, provision for loan losses was $9.2 million, and net charge-offs were $21.4 million
* Company says "Our provision for loan losses has declined by 68 percent from last quarter and our non-performing assets were cut in half"
* Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc qtrly net interest income $190.5 million versus $182.8 million
* Interest income on taxable equivalent basis totaled $230.2 million, increase of 4.6 percent, compared to $220.1 million
* Co says allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.29 percent at June 30, 2016, compared to 0.94 percent at end of Q2 2015
* Non-Performing assets were $89.5 million at end of Q2 2016, compared to $52.4 million at end of Q2 of 2015 and $180.0 million at end of Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Durect corporation announces update on dur-928 development program
* Diluted earnings per share for 2016 are expected to be between $1.13 and $1.21