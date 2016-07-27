BRIEF-Office Depot incoming ceo Smith Will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
* Office Depot Inc - incoming ceo smith will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
July 27 Natural Health Trends Corp
* Natural Health Trends reports strong second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.07
* Q2 revenue rose 15 percent to $80.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share $1.29 excluding items
* Increased quarterly dividend by 17% to $0.07 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Durect corporation announces update on dur-928 development program
* Diluted earnings per share for 2016 are expected to be between $1.13 and $1.21