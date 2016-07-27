BRIEF-Office Depot incoming ceo Smith Will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
* Office Depot Inc - incoming ceo smith will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
July 27 Titan Logix Corp
* Titan Logix Corp reports fiscal 2016 third quarter financial results
* Q3 loss per share c$0.03
* Q3 revenue fell 71 percent to c$743,600
* Says in process of closing Saskatchewan warehouse and service facility and transitioning to new value added reseller program
* Says priority in short term to preserve its balance sheet and has undertaken cost reduction measures
* Says cost reduction measures include a significant reduction in its work force over course of last two fiscal quarters
* Til crude prices recover to level stimulating increased oil tanker activity in N.A., sees demand for primary products to remain depressed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Durect corporation announces update on dur-928 development program
* Diluted earnings per share for 2016 are expected to be between $1.13 and $1.21