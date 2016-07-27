BRIEF-Office Depot incoming ceo Smith Will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
* Office Depot Inc - incoming ceo smith will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
July 27 Kronos Inc
* Q3 revenue $309.7 million
* Qtrly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $94.7 million
* Nearly 90 percent of new customer bookings came from an array of Kronos cloud offerings
* Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) now represents more than 60 percent of total revenue
* Durect corporation announces update on dur-928 development program
* Diluted earnings per share for 2016 are expected to be between $1.13 and $1.21