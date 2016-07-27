BRIEF-Office Depot incoming ceo Smith Will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
* Office Depot Inc - incoming ceo smith will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
July 27 Orvana Minerals Corp
* Orvana announces $ 12.5 million prepayment financing with Samsung C&T
* Will sell gold doré from its El Valle mine in Spain and copper concentrate from its Don Mario mine in Bolivia to Samsung C&T
* Orvana minerals says obligations to Samsung C&T under facility are secured by pledge of all of Orvana's shares of its unit Orovalle Minerals S.L.U.
* Will sell gold doré from mine in Spain,copper concentrate from mine in Bolivia to Samsung C&T, on exclusive basis for 30 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Durect corporation announces update on dur-928 development program
* Diluted earnings per share for 2016 are expected to be between $1.13 and $1.21