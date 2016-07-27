July 27 Orvana Minerals Corp

* Orvana announces $ 12.5 million prepayment financing with Samsung C&T

* Will sell gold doré from its El Valle mine in Spain and copper concentrate from its Don Mario mine in Bolivia to Samsung C&T

* Orvana minerals says obligations to Samsung C&T under facility are secured by pledge of all of Orvana's shares of its unit Orovalle Minerals S.L.U.

* Will sell gold doré from mine in Spain,copper concentrate from mine in Bolivia to Samsung C&T, on exclusive basis for 30 months