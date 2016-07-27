July 27 Horizon Bancorp Announces Record Quarterly And Six

* Qtrly net interest income $20.9 million versus $17.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.59 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.52

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest margin, excluding impact of acquisitions was 3.42% for q2 of 2016 compared to 3.51% for same period in 2015