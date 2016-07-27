BRIEF-Office Depot incoming ceo Smith Will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
* Office Depot Inc - incoming ceo smith will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
July 27 Westfield Financial Inc
* Says net interest and dividend income increased $223,000 to $8.0 million for quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Westfield financial, inc. Reports results for the quarter ended June 30, 2016 and declares quarterly dividend
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.02
* Net interest margin increased 12 basis points to 2.62% for three months ended june 30, 2016 from 2.50% in comparable 2015 period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Office Depot Inc - incoming ceo smith will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
* Durect corporation announces update on dur-928 development program
* Diluted earnings per share for 2016 are expected to be between $1.13 and $1.21