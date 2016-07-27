July 27 United Bancorp Inc

* United Bancorp, Inc. reports a 17% increase in diluted earnings per share, a forward dividend yield of 4.09% and an 8.6% increase in net interest income for the six months ended june 30, 2016

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.18

* Qtrly net interest income $3.75 million, up 8.42%