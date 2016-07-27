BRIEF-Mosaic Capital Corp announces $25 mln common share subscription privilege offering
* Mosaic Capital Corporation announces $25 million common share subscription privilege offering
July 27 Waste Management Inc
* Waste Management names James C. (Jim) Fish, Jr. President
* Says Fish retains his existing role as Chief Financial Officer while company conducts a search to fill that role
* AMG announces initiation of cash dividend and increase in share repurchase authorization
* Mercer International Inc announces plans to issue $225 million of senior notes in private offering and the conditional redemption of all outstanding 7.000% senior notes due 2019