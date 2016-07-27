July 27 Anchor Bancorp Inc:

* Anchor Bancorp reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.14

* Net interest income before provision for loan losses increased $454,000, or 13.0%, to $3.9 million for quarter ended june 30, 2016

* Net interest margin increased four basis points during q4, remained unchanged at 4.14% for both quarters ended june 30, 2016 and 2015