BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 Tree Island Steel Ltd
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.14, revenue view C$65.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tree Island Steel announces second quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale