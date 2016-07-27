BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 Kimco Realty Corp
Kimco Announces Key Strategic Initiatives To Further Strengthen The Company's Long-Term Financial Outlook
* Says plan includes prepaying $428 million of secured and unsecured U.S. Debt due in 2017
* As a result of planned transactions, Kimco expects to realize recurring annualized cost savings of approximately $29 million
* Time charges against net income available to common stockholders of about $114 million
* One-Time charges are expected to reduce net income and FFO by about $0.27/diluted share,$0.21/diluted share, respectively, in Q3 2016
* Term financial outlook
* Says implementation of several strategic initiatives to enhance company's capital structure
* Plan includes redeeming two outstanding series of Canadian-dollar-denominated notes totaling cad $350 million due in 2018 and 2020
* Says plan includes merging company's primary taxable REIT subsidiary into Kimco
* There will be no impact to ffo as adjusted as a result of these one-time charges
* Says plans to merge Kimco Realty Services, Inc. into Kimco
* Company expects to incur a prepayment charge of approximately $22 million in Q3 of 2016
* Time non-cash charge against net income and FFO of $66 million and $41 million, respectively, in Q3 of 2016
* Anticipates funding prepayment of debt by utilizing $1.75 billion revolving credit facility as well as through sale of additional assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale