July 27 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Vertex pharmaceuticals inc says reiterates 2016 guidance for orkambi product revenues of $1.0 to $1.1 billion

* Gaap research and development and sg&a expenses

* Vertex reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.26

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vertex pharmaceuticals inc says reiterates 2016 guidance for kalydeco product revenues of $685 to $705 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: