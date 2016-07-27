July 27 Echo Global Logistics Inc :

* Qtrly truckload volume increased by 60% from Q2 of 2015

* Fy 2016 revenue view $1.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Echo Global Logistics reports record second quarter results; revenue up 19% year over year

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.7 billion to $1.76 billion

* Q2 revenue $444 million versus I/B/E/S view $438.3 million

* Q2 revenue $444 million versus I/B/E/S view $438.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S