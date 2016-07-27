July 27 Conmed Corp

* Conmed corp sees 2016 adjusted diluted net earnings per share are now expected to be in range of $1.83 to $1.9

* Conmed corporation announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.47

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 sales $193.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $191.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2015 revenue $719 million

