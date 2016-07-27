BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 Servicenow Inc
* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15
* Qtrly billings of $374.9 million, an increase of 33% year-over-year
* Qtrly non-gaap net income of $25.6 million, or income of $0.16 per basic and $0.15 per diluted share
* Sees Q3 subscription revenues between $312 and $315 million
* Sees Q3 total billings between $380 and $385 million
* Sees Q3 free cash flow margin of approximately 16%
* Sees FY total billings between $1,605 and $1,615 million
* Sees FY subscription revenues between $1,203 and $1,211 million
* Sees FY operating margin of approximately 12%
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $349.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Servicenow reports financial results for second quarter 2016
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.30
* Q2 revenue $341.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $334 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $350 million to $354 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 36 to 37 percent
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up 34 to 36 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY free cash flow margin of approximately 24%
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $1.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $334.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale