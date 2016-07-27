BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 Cirrus Logic Inc :
* Cirrus Logic Inc sees Q2 FY17 gaap gross margin is expected to be between 47 percent and 49 percent
* Q2 revenue view $322.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cirrus Logic reports Q1 revenue of $259.4 million
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 revenue $259.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $236.4 million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $380 million to $410 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Q2 gaap gross margin of 48.8 percent and q2 non-gaap gross margin of 48.9 percent
* Cirrus Logic Inc says Q2 combined GAAP research and development and SG&A expenses are expected to range between $110 million and $114 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale