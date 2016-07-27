July 27 Coherent Inc
* Coherent Inc reports third fiscal quarter results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.07
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.76
* Q3 sales $218.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $211.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Coherent Inc says received significant orders for flat
panel annealing lasers including a single order in excess of
$100 million in the quarter
* Coherent Inc says European regulatory process is underway
and being handled at European Commission
* Ending backlog expected to ship in next 12 months was
$564.5 million at July 2, 2016, compared to a backlog of $469.3
million at April 2, 2016
* Says "making steady progress in acquisition of Rofin-Sinar
including clearance by U.S. regulators and approval by Rofin's
shareholders"
* Coherent Inc says continue to expect transaction to close
in fourth calendar quarter of 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)