BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 Anika Therapeutics Inc :
* Anika reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.57
* Q2 revenue $26.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale