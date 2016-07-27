BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 Falconstor Software Inc
* Total bookings for Q2 of 2016 were $8.8 million, compared with $7.4 million in Q1 of 2016
* Falconstor Software announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 Non-GAAP loss per share $0.05
* Q2 revenue $8.1 million versus $9.6 million
* Falconstor Software Inc qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale