July 27 Falconstor Software Inc

* Total bookings for Q2 of 2016 were $8.8 million, compared with $7.4 million in Q1 of 2016

* Falconstor Software announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 Non-GAAP loss per share $0.05

* Q2 revenue $8.1 million versus $9.6 million

* Falconstor Software Inc qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)