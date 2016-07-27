BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 Forrester Research
* Reports 2016 second-quarter financial results
* Q2 pro forma earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.41
* Q2 revenue $87.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $85 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 GAAP diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.19 to $0.24
* Sees Q3 pro forma diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.26 to $0.31
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $78.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $78.5 million to $81.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP revenue $324 million to $330 million
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.83 to $0.89
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.19, revenue view $326.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale