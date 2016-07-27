July 27 Pioneer Natural Resources Co :
* Increasing 2016 capital budget from $2.0 billion to $2.1
billion to cover cost of five horizontal drilling rigs being
added during H2
* Pioneer natural resources co says capital budget for 2016
was increased from $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion during q2
* Pioneer natural resources reports second quarter 2016
financial and operating results
* Q2 loss per share $1.63
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Planning to increase horizontal rig count from 12 rigs to
17 rigs in northern Spraberry/Wolfcamp during second half of
2016
* Q2 total revenue $ 786 million versus $644 million last
year
* Expect to spend within cash flow in 2018 assuming an oil
price of approximately $55 per barrel
* Pioneer natural resources co sees q3 production to average
232 MBOEPD to 237 MBOEPD
* Pioneer natural resources co sees q3 production costs
expected to average $8.25 per BOE to $10.25 per BOE
