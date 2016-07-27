BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
July 27 NCI Inc
* NCI reports second quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.23
* Q2 revenue $82 million versus I/B/E/S view $85.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* NCI issues guidance for Q3 of 2016 and updates previously issued guidance for full fiscal year
* Sees FY revenue $320 mln-$332 mln
* Sees Q3 Diluted EPS $0.22 - $0.24
* Sees FY diluted EPS $0.91-$0.97
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $85.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $86.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reported total backlog at June 30, 2016, of $507 million, of which $120 million was funded, compared with total backlog at March 31, 2016, of $501 million
* Sees Q3 revenue $76 mln-$82 mln
* "actively pursuing potential strategic transactions"
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.97, revenue view $342.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."