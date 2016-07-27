July 27 Atlantic Coast Financial Corp

* Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation reports earnings of $0.09 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2016

* Atlantic Coast Financial Corp qtrly net interest income $6.4 million versus $5 million last year