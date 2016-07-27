July 27 Ca Inc

* Sees 2017 revenue $4.03 billion to $4.07 billion

* Sees 2017 Non-GAAP earnings per share $2.49 to $2.54 from continuing operations

* Sees 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.88 to $1.93 from continuing operations

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.53, revenue view $4.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ca technologies reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q1 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.64

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.47

* Q1 revenue $999 million versus I/B/E/S view $981.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S