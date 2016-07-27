BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 28 Xl Group Ltd
* Xl group ltd says p&c combined ratio of 96.0% for quarter compared to 89.9% in prior year quarter
* Qtrly net premiums earned
$2.53 billion versus $2.08 billion
* Xl group ltd* announces second quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale