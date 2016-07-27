BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 SPS Commerce Inc
* SPS Commerce reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23
* Q2 earnings per share $0.02
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 to $0.25
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.96 to $0.98
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.21 to $0.23
* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.05 to $0.06
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $48.7 million to $49.2 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 22 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $192.6 million to $193.6 million
* Q2 revenue $47.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $47.1 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $192.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $48.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale