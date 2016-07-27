July 27 Torchmark Corp

* Qtrly net income as a roe was 11.8%. Net operating income as a roe excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities was 14.6%

* Torchmark corporation reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.11 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 operating earnings per share $4.40 to $4.50 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $1.13