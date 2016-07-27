BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc :
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Allison Transmission announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 sales $475 million versus I/B/E/S view $476.3 million
* Sees FY 2016 sales down 9.5 to 10.5 percent
* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.36 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale