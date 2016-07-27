July 27 QEP Resources Inc :
* QEP resources inc says expect to maintain a relatively
flat production profile in 2016
* Restructuring resulted in a 6% decrease in company's
workforce and $1.8 million of one-time termination benefits in
Q2 2016
* QEP has reduced its full-year capital budget for drilling
and completions by approximately 50% compared with 2015
* Sees 2016 total natural gas equivalent production 311 BCFE
to 330 BCFE
* Q2 revenue view $362.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* QEP resources reports second quarter 2016 financial and
operating results
* Q2 loss per share $0.90
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.23 excluding items
* In April 2016, QEP restructured and streamlined its
organizational structure in response to lower commodity price
environment
* Increased full-year crude oil and NGL production guidance
* Qtrly total revenues $333.7 million versus $574.6 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)