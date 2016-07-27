BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 Whitestone Reit
* Reports second quarter results; "Internet resistant" business model produces strong year-over-year increase of 14.4 pct in revenues
* Qtrly 4.2 pct same store NOI growth
* Qtrly FFO core of $0.32 on a per share basis
* Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT guidance for 2016 is a range of $0.33 to $0.39 per share
* FFO core guidance for 2016 is a range of $1.33 to $1.39 per share
* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale