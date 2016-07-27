July 28 Lemaitre Vascular Inc

* Lemaitre q2 2016 record sales $22.4mm (+13%), record op. Income $3.8mm (+35%)

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lemaitre vascular inc qtrly sales of $22.4 million, up 13 percent