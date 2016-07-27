BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 28 Lemaitre Vascular Inc
* Lemaitre q2 2016 record sales $22.4mm (+13%), record op. Income $3.8mm (+35%)
* Q2 earnings per share $0.14
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lemaitre vascular inc qtrly sales of $22.4 million, up 13 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale