BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 28 TTM Technologies Inc :
* Ttm technologies, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.28
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.17
* Q2 sales $601.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $601.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $620 million to $660 million
* Q3 revenue view $652.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 non-gaap net income to be in range of $0.29 to $0.35 per diluted share
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale