BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 28 Icad Inc :
* Icad reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue fell 34 percent to $7.4 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.10
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.09
* Icad inc says company is not providing financial guidance at this time
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale