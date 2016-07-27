July 28 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp :

* Entered into an agreement to sell $200 million principal amount of 3.95% senior unsecured notes due 2026

* Retail opportunity investments corp. Reports strong second quarter results

* Q2 FFO per share $0.27

* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $1.03 to $1.07

* Intends to utilize proceeds of private placement to reduce borrowings outstanding on unsecured revolving credit facility