BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
July 27 Lam Research Corp
* Lam Research Corporation reports financial results for the quarter ended June 26, 2016
* Quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share $1.80
* Quarterly GAAP earnings per share $1.46
* Quarterly revenue $1.546 billion
* Sees September Quarter Non-GAAP earnings per share $1.77 plus or minus $0.10
* Lam Research Corp sees September quarter revenue $1.625 billion plus or minus $75 million
* Lam Research Corp sees September quarter GAAP earnings per share $1.48 plus or minus $0.10
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."