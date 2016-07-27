July 27 Lam Research Corp

* Lam Research Corporation reports financial results for the quarter ended June 26, 2016

* Quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share $1.80

* Quarterly GAAP earnings per share $1.46

* Quarterly revenue $1.546 billion

* Sees September Quarter Non-GAAP earnings per share $1.77 plus or minus $0.10

* Lam Research Corp sees September quarter revenue $1.625 billion plus or minus $75 million

* Lam Research Corp sees September quarter GAAP earnings per share $1.48 plus or minus $0.10