July 27 Groupon Inc :

* Gross billings were $1.49 billion in q2 2016, down 2% from $1.53 billion in q2 2015

* During q2 2016, Groupon repurchased 6.8 million shares of class a common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $24.4 million

* Groupon announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $756 million versus i/b/e/s view $711.2 million

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Q2 loss per share $0.10

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $3.0 billion to $3.1 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increases full-year outlook

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $140.0 million to $165.0 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $3.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)