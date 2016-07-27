BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 Groupon Inc :
* Gross billings were $1.49 billion in q2 2016, down 2% from $1.53 billion in q2 2015
* During q2 2016, Groupon repurchased 6.8 million shares of class a common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $24.4 million
* Groupon announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $756 million versus i/b/e/s view $711.2 million
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.01
* Q2 loss per share $0.10
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $3.0 billion to $3.1 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increases full-year outlook
* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $140.0 million to $165.0 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $3.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale